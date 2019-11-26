|
|
Jerry Kerwin
William "Jerry" Gerald Kerwin Jr., age 96, of Fort Smith died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. He was born in Fort Smith on July 29, 1923, to William Gerald Kerwin Sr. and Alta Theurer Kerwin. Jerry was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. After serving in World War II, he finished his business degree at the University of Arkansas. Jerry was a man dedicated to serving his family, his community and his country. He was the devoted caregiver of his mother for many years. A 60-year member of the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors, he helped the organization become a prime server of youth in our city offering sports programs of quality like the Golden Gloves, Babe Ruth Baseball, American Legion Baseball, grade school football and basketball and AAU swimming meets. He mentored other clubs in Paris, Greenwood and Van Buren as they sought to expand their programs and facilities. Jerry was the former owner of Kerwin Sporting Goods at 707 Garrison Avenue, which was begun by his grandfather, John Kerwin, in the 1890s as a saddlery shop. It was a favorite place to go to experience a unique ambiance of wood and leather gathered from premium luggage, every type of ball, gloves and shoes, caps and bats, sports equipment of every kind and the memorable creaking floors. Customers might be treated to an inside baseball conversation with store employee Lawrence "Squeaky" Smith, famed coach of Kerwin's Sportsmen, the American Legion Baseball team Jerry sponsored for 41 years.
Jerry's Optimist midget league team that he coached for 30 years often won the league championship and always showed the sportsmanship and fair play that the coach taught. Those many players and parents remember the time on his team with great fondness and as a great part of their life-learning experience. Jerry, a U.S. Navy officer in the Pacific Theater of World War II, loved to play bridge, read a good book, attend Friday night games, play a role in a Little Theatre performance, enjoy a game of golf, watch endless sports events on TV, spend time with his friends at Angelo's/Papa's or drinking coffee.
Jerry is survived by his nieces, Patty Hudson (James), Jeanne McKinnis (Craig) and Kathy Huebner; as well as his nephews, Stephen Breard (Kathy) and Bill Breard (Phyllis).
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Pat Kerwin Savelle and Jeanne Kerwin Breard.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with graveside to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Fentress Mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, 4905 N. O St., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019