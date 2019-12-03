Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Jerry Kesner Obituary
Jerry Kesner
Jerry Kesner, 79, of Greenwood passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Greenwood. He was a retired cabinet maker.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Kesner.
He is survived by two daughters, Melissa Schirer and husband David of Greenwood and Kelly Daniels of Fort Smith; a brother, John Elmo Kesner of Fort Smith; and two grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 4, 2019
