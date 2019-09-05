Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Jerry Laster


1937 - 2019
Jerry Laster Obituary
Jerry Laster
Jerry Don Laster, 82, of Huntington passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home. He retired from Ozark Guidance Center and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Laster; one son, Keith Laster of Springdale; one daughter, Rhonda Devers of Inola; one sister, Ludella Braselton of Mulberry; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian Reding, Eric Reding, John Reding, Mark Reding, Jim Devers and Brett Laster.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 6, 2019
