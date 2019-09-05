|
|
Jerry Laster
Jerry Don Laster, 82, of Huntington passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home. He retired from Ozark Guidance Center and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Laster; one son, Keith Laster of Springdale; one daughter, Rhonda Devers of Inola; one sister, Ludella Braselton of Mulberry; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian Reding, Eric Reding, John Reding, Mark Reding, Jim Devers and Brett Laster.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 6, 2019