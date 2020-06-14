Jerry Lee Sr.
1954 - 2020
Jerry Lee Sr.
Jerry Lee Sr. was born Saturday, Jan. 23, 1954, in Fort Smith to Herbert and Mae Ella (Paden) Lee Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Benethel Renee Lee; five beautiful children, Alicia Lee (Denise), Jerry Lee Jr. (Amanda), DeAngelo Lee (Lisa), Gwen Adkins and Natalia Metcalf; 11 grandchildren; seven siblings, Herbert Lee Jr. (Julene), Bessie Warren (Terry), Bobby Joe Lee, Marilyn Reese, Doretha Cherry and Donna Waterbury; and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Private funeral service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
Public visitation will be 12:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith, (479) 782-9200.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
