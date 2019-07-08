|
|
|
Jerry Lyle
Jerry Dwight Lyle, 70, of Mena, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Mena Church of God. Cremation is under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; three daughters, Shauna Gilbraith of Des Arc, Sabrina Lamaster of Coweta, Okla., and Melissa Bennett of Wainwright, Okla.; three sons, Brad Lyle of Mena, Billy Cantrell of Wainwright, Okla., Shawn Dees of Coweta; two sisters, Beverly Philpot and Julie Daniels, both of Mena; four brothers, Gene, Ronnie, Rick and Mark Lyle, all of Mena; 38 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 9, 2019