Jerry Marion Obituary
Jerry Marion
Jerry Don Marion, 71, of Chester, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home. He was a mechanic at Fort Chaffee in Barling. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Marion; both parents, Cleaborne and Florence (Reynolds) Marion; one sister Connie Yearwood; and two brothers Leon and Haskell Marion.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Grandview Assembly of God Church in Natural Dam with burial at Kimbler Cemetery, north of Cedarville, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Debra (Moses) Marion of the home; three daughters, Vicki Houston (Kenton) of Van Buren, Jennifer Robertson (Doyle) of Decatur and Tamara Bristol of Barling; one sister, Carrie Fair of Tennessee; one brother, Richard Marion of Chester; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Marion, Kenton Houston, William Marion, Brennon Webb, Marion Shelley, Jamie Marion, Tim Marion and Derrick Moses.
Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie King, John Paul Goodman Sr., James Richesin, Jim Freeman, Cecil Freeman and Charlie James.
Published in Times Record on May 7, 2019
Published in Times Record on May 7, 2019
