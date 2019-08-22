|
|
|
Jerry McAllister
Jerry Raymond McAllister, 67, of Muldrow died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at East Side Free Will Baptist Church Activities Center in Muldrow. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; three sons, Mike, Jeremy and Dan McAllister; ; six sisters, Debbie, Sandy, Gail, Lisa, Teresa and Carolyn; two brothers, Gary and Johnny; and 10 grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 23, 2019