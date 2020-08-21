Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Morris

Jerry Don Morris, 70, of Vian died Aug. 21, 2020.

Private service is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by six daughters, Beth Ross, Lahoma Cotner, Doris Waters, Brenda Branson, Latrinda Owens and Sarah Broyles; three sons, Charles Cotner, Jimmy Eads and Samuel Broyles; two brothers, Selmer and Robert Morris; 36 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



