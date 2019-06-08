Home

Jerry Pendergrass
Jerry Keith Pendergrass, 74, of Nicut died Friday, June 7, 2019, in Muldrow.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Seabolt Cemetery in Muldrow under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by his wife, Susie; a daughter, Felicia Harl; a son, Jerry Pendergrass Jr.; three sisters, Patricia Barnes, Glenda King and JoAnn Bynum; a brother, Terry Pendergrass; two granddaughters; three great-granddaughters; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on June 9, 2019
