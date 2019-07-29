Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Jerry Riggs


1957 - 2019
Jerry Riggs Obituary
Jerry Riggs
Jerry Lee Riggs, 62, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born June 30, 1957, to Lloyd Lee and Violet Jeanette (Spencer) Riggs. He was the plant manager at Riverbend Industries and had been employed there for 43 years.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial at a later date at Roselawn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne of the home; two daughters, Melissa Anne Schoeppey and her husband Michael of Pocola and Rachel Westpfahl and her husband Travis of Fort Smith; one brother, Thomas Riggs of Fort Smith; and five grandchildren, Amber, Isaac and Trenton Schoeppey and Caroline and Addilin Westpfahl.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on July 30, 2019
