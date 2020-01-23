|
Jerry Robbins
Jerry Robbins, 68, of Mountainburg passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home. He was born July 15, 1951, in Mountainburg to the late Junior and Imogene Robbins. He retired from Arkhola Sand & Gravel and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alma.
He is survived by seven daughters, Monica Robbins of Mountainburg, Amber Davila of Alma, Heather Robbins of Van Buren, Kayla Robbins of Pauls Valley, Okla., Ashlea Christie and Maegen Robbins, both of Mountainburg, and Farrah Robbins of Fort Smith; seven sons, Jeremy Robbins of Van Buren, Derek Robbins of Booneville, Timothy and Bryan Robbins, both of Van Buren, Kevan Robbins of Sallisaw, Stephen Robbins of Van Buren and Shaun Robbins of Fort Smith; a sister, Joyce Easter of Cedarville; four brothers, Larry Robbins of Greenwood, Johnny Robbins of Mulberry and Charlie and Thomas Robbins, both of Mountainburg; 32 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Locke Freewill Baptist Church in Mountainburg with interment to follow at Locke Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be his sons.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 24, 2020