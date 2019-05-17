|
|
Jerry Robinson
Jerry Dickson Robinson, 88, died May 15, 2019, at Heart of Hospice. He was born Feb. 7, 1931, in Mansfield. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Thomas Jefferson and in the Naval Reserve. He retired from Acee Milk Co. He was a member of the Teamsters and Trinity Episcopal Church. He enjoyed trotline fishing, coon hunting, Blue Tick coonhounds and telling jokes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Clarence (Jack) and Willie May (Honey) Robinson.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Lea Robinson of 68 years; two sisters, Rebecca (F.G.) Page and Betty Jenkins, both of Henderson, Nev.; one son, Michael Kevin (Michelle) Robinson of Van Buren; and two grandsons, Aaron Robinson of Fort Smith and Jacob Robinson of Little Rock.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Cremains will be interred at a later date at Coop Prairie Cemetery in Mansfield. Cremation was under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 382, Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Times Record from May 18 to May 19, 2019