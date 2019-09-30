Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2500
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
Jerry Rose


1942 - 2019
Jerry Rose Obituary
Jerry Rose
Jerry Dean Rose, 77, of Hackett passed away Sept. 26, 2019. He was born Sept. 7, 1942, in Waldron. He was a tool and dye machinist and a member of First Baptist Church in Hackett.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Suzy of the home; sons, Jerry Michael and Michael Dugan, both of Hackett, Steven Dugan of Cameron, Patrick Dugan of Midland and Eric Dugan of Fort Smith; daughters, Debbie Rowe of Bonanza, Tami Jo Williams of Midland and Piper Dugan of the home; brothers, Howard and Charles Rose, both of Van Buren, and David Rose of Lavaca; sisters, Pat Barrow of Van Buren, Barbara Bonds of Harrison and Elizabeth Twilla of Charleston; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 West AR 10, Greenwood, with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Skinny Hodge, Charlie Rose, Chris Sagg, Casey Rose, David Rose and Billy Douglas.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 1, 2019
