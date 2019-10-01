|
|
|
Jerry Rose
Jerry Dean Rose, 77, of Hackett died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Suzy; three daughters, Debbie Rowe, Tami Williams and Piper Dugan; five sons, Jerry, Michael, Steven, Patrick and Eric Dugan; three sisters, Pat Barrow, Barbara Bonds and Elizabeth Twilla; three brothers, Howard, Charles and David Rose; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 2, 2019