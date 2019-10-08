|
Jerry Sharpe
Jerry Bert Sharpe, 89, of Charleston passed away Oct. 7, 2019. He was born Oct. 4, 1930, in Charleston to the late Charles and Mary Hazel (Colvard) Sharpe. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Charleston, a Freemason and a member of the Gideons. He was a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force and also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Polly Sharpe; and his son, Andrew Lee Sharpe.
Left to cherish his memory is one daughter, Beth Martin of Charleston; four grandchildren, David and Mary Martin and Jerry Martin; two great-grandchildren, Meghan and Charlie Martin; and a host of other friends and family.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Smith Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at Garden of Memories, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston. The Rev. Artie Hudson will officiate.
Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Smith Mortuary.
Pallbearers will be Jim West, Jody Muskgrove, Melvin Doran, Kim Loughridge, David Martin and James Corley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International — Greenwood Camp, P.O. Box 685, Greenwood, AR 72936; or First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 297, Charleston, AR 72933.

Published in Times Record on Oct. 9, 2019