|
|
|
Jerry Sims
Jerry Don Sims, 54, of Nicut died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Fellowship Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at Seabolt Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by seven children, Tiffany Mayfield, Carly Sims, Tarran Bankston and Dylan Watts, all of Muldrow, Tyler Sims of Sallisaw and Sierra and Tyler Thornhill of Tampa, Fla.; a sister, Marsha Tabor of Muldrow; and five grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 6, 2019