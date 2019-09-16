Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home & Crematory
204 Ne F St
Stigler, OK 74462
(918) 967-2133
Jerry Smith


1943 - 2019
Jerry Smith Obituary
Jerry Smith
Jerry Emerson Smith, 75, of Keota died Sept. 14, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Star Baptist Church in Keota under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory in Stigler.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; three daughters, Becky Burgy, Bridget Dill and Jerika Seagraves; a son, Jason Smith; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mallory Chapel in Keota.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 17, 2019
