Jerry Smith
Jerry Emerson Smith, 75, of Keota died Sept. 14, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Star Baptist Church in Keota under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory in Stigler.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; three daughters, Becky Burgy, Bridget Dill and Jerika Seagraves; a son, Jason Smith; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mallory Chapel in Keota.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 17, 2019