Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Jerry Sommers Jr.


1972 - 2020
Jerry Sommers Jr. Obituary
Jerry Sommers Jr.
Jerry Ray Sommers Jr., 47, of Poteau passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Poteau. Jerry was born Oct. 22, 1972, in Fort Smith. He worked as an engineer for Kansas City Southern Railway.
Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Hilda Sommers and Dewey and Billye Jernigan; his stepfather, Johnny Noseff; and a brother, Mark Jackson.
Survivors include his children, Jake, Jackson and Jerra Sommers, all of Poteau; his mother, Samantha (Jernigan) Noseff of Poteau; his father and stepmother, Jerry and Melinda Sommers of Hodgen; two brothers, Danny Yandell and wife Jennifer of Heavener and Corey Yandell; a sister, Kimberly Davison of Red Oak, Okla.; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with the Revs. Phil McGehee and Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
The family will be at the funeral home from 2-4 p.m. Sunday to visit with family and friends.
You may leave an online message at www.evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 22, 2020
