Jerry Spain
Jerry Don Spain, 52, of Booneville passed from this life on Oct. 6, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born March 12, 1968, in Booneville to Willard and Emily Mae (Lewis) Spain. He was a maintenance worker at Oak Manor Nursing Home for nearly 30 years and a member of First Assembly of God Church in Booneville. He loved dancing and music.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Spain.
He is survived by a son, Jerry "J.D." Don Spain Jr. of Russellville; a daughter, Katelynn Nicole Spain of Booneville; a sister, Charlotte Powell (Patrick) of Booneville; his mother, Emily Mae Spain of Booneville; two grandchildren, Alex and Mackenzie; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Bulger Funeral Home.
Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.bulgerfh.com
.