Jerry Sparkman
Jerry Dean Sparkman, 79, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at a local hospital. He retired 16 years ago from Ryerson Tull, formerly AFCO Metals, in Fort Smith after 41 years. He loved spending time with his family and working on the farm. He was a member of and a deacon at Woodland Hills Church in Roland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Adeline (Tapp) Sparkman; and a grandson, Will Hawkins.
He is survived by his wife and the love of his life for 57 years, Barbara Sparkman of the home; a daughter, Melinda Sparkman-Hawkins and husband Steven of Dora; a son, David C. Sparkman and wife Susie of Dayton; and two grandchildren, Levi Hawkins and Taylor Sparkman Dunivan.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Dora Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodland Hills Church, P.O. Box 47, Roland, OK 74954; or Community Services Clearinghouse, P.O. Box 1522, Fort Smith, AR 72902.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
