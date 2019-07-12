|
Jerry Stout
Jerry Melvin Stout, age 65, passed away July 9, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith after battling pancreatic cancer. Jerry Stout was a member of United Pentecostal Church Sanctuary in Fort Smith for 27 years. Jerry Melvin Stout was born in Huntsville on April 23, 1954. Jerry joined the U.S. Air Force and went on active duty April 27, 1972, at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. During his Air Force career, he was an aircraft electrical repair technician at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas. While in Lubbock, he met the love of his life, Angelica Garza, and after love at first sight they were married on Sept. 27 1974, at Peace Tabernacle in Lubbock by the late Rick McRight. He was transferred to Colorado Springs, Colo., where they had two children, Angelisa and Jerry Henry Phillip Stout. He was transferred to Spangdahlem, Germany, in 1978, where they had another son, Andres Thomas Stout. Jerry did two tours of duty to Turkey, six to Spain, one to England and another to Jever, Germany. Jerry and Angie, along with their three children, transferred to Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas, in 1981. While there, Jerry served five more years, where he did another tour of duty to England and one to Crete. Jerry retired on May 2, 1986, as a tech sergeant E-6 and relocated to Springdale, where he worked as an electrical apprentice for George's Processing. He then transferred to Pepsi-Cola in Fort Smith. Jerry left Pepsi Cola and went to work for Anderson Martin Machine Co. in January 1998. He had to leave from there when he began to have problems with pancreatic cancer. Jerry traveled with AMCO to Canada, Mexico and across the United States, enjoying God's wonderful beauties and creations. Jerry loved his wife, Angelica, for 44 years.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Mildred Mounce; sister, Marilyn Redfield; and three brothers, Bobby Stout, Joseph Leon Stout and James Stout. Jerry leaves behind three children, Angelisa Lambert and husband Jeff Lambert, Jerry Henry Phillip Stout and wife Francis Stout and Andres Stout and ex-wife Linda Stout. Jerry also leaves behind grandchildren, Halona Stamps and husband Ryan Stamps, Israel Stout, Hannah Gomez and husband Trenton Gomez, Christian Lambert, Christopher Campos, Leslie Alvarenga, Andres Stout II and Melina Stout; and three great-grandchildren, Adilynn Sanchez, Everleigh Gomez and Mila Stamps.
He is preceded in death by Melvin Otis Stout; and two brothers, John Otis Stout and Kenneth Stout.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at The Sanctuary Pentecostal Church with interment to follow with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on July 14, 2019