Jerry Stout
Jerry Melvin Stout, 65, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday at The Sanctuary Pentecostal Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by a daughter, Angelisa Lambert; two sons, Jerry and Andres Stout; his mother, Mildred Mounce; a sister, Marilyn Redfield; three brothers, Bobby and Joseph Leon and James Stout; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on July 17, 2019