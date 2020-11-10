1/1
Jerry Stover
Jerry Dean Stover, 76, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home. He was born March 24, 1944, in Fort Smith to Ralph and Lorene Stover.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Pepsi-Cola Co. Jerry was a member of Texas Road Church of Christ and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8384 in Muldrow. He loved to play music.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richard Elder; a nephew, Scott Stover; and a great-niece, Heather Nequette.
He is survived by his wife, Beth "Becky" Stover of the home; three daughters, Gerri Lynne Adams (Mike) of Hemet, Calif., Rita Camron (Paul) of Clever, Mo., and Maria Sutton (Jonathan) of Rogersville, Mo.; two sons, Jeffery Stover (Kelli) of Oklahoma City and Bobby Paul (Shelly Ann) of Van Buren; a brother, Bob Stover (Ida) of Broken Arrow, Okla., 21 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be James Lauderdale, T.J. McClain, Paul Camron, Larry Thompson, Keith Seratt and Jose Zarate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Texas Road Church of Christ, 6900 Texas Road, Fort Smith, AR 72908.
To view his online guestbook, please go to EdwardsFuneralHome.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
