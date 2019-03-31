Home

Jerry Thompson Obituary
Jerry Thompson
Jerry Wayne Thompson Sr., 70, of Muldrow passed away March 28, 2019. He was born Dec. 7, 1948, in Fort Smith to the late George Henry and Nora (Hall) Thompson.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Susie Anderson, and two brothers, Tommy Freeman and Charles Thompson.
He is survived by one son, Jerry Thompson Jr. of Muldrow; two daughters, Dustie Gregg and Rhonda McIntyre, both of Fort Smith; three sisters, Shirlene Stephens of Roland, Joyce Waltermire of Sallisaw, and Janet Shaw of Vinita, Oklahoma; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Faith Fellowship Tabernacle, officiated by minister Jerry Thompson Jr. Cremation is under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 1, 2019
