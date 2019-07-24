|
|
Jerry Upton
Jerry Neal Upton, 78, of Huntington passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home. He was the owner of Upton Feed and Liberal Hull Co.
If you knew him, you knew not to bring three topics unless you planned to listen. Those topics were religion, politics and Razorback football.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday July 26, 2019, at Dayton Church of Christ with interment at Union Ridge, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Upton; one son, Roger N. Upton and wife KathyAnn of Sands Springs, Okla.; one daughter, Laura Morgan and husband Jody of Huntington; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jody Morgan, Roger Upton, Steven Cole, Mitchell McBride, Levi Smith, Danny Heydenreich, James Rahi and Chris Stewart.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on July 25, 2019