|
|
Jerry Wade
Jerry Ray Wade, 81, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, April 23, 2020, of natural causes at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a retired cable repairman for Southwestern Bell, a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladden and Ocie (Wilson) Wade; and a brother, Richard Wade.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lois Gray Wade; three daughters, Serena Sutton, Shirley Skulman and husband Rob and Charlene Wade, all of Fort Smith; his twin sister, Janette Miller of Sand Springs, Okla.; and four grandchildren, Robert E. Babcock III, Isabelle and Carly Grace Low and Julia Skulman.
Private memorial service with burial will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Brent Wade, Daniel Wade, Jeff Miller, Mark Miller, Jay Miller, Robert Holmes, Richard Holmes and Ben Gray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 2200 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Children's Emergency Shelter, 3015 S. 14th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 26, 2020