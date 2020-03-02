Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Walls

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Walls Obituary
Jerry Walls
Jerry Wayne Walls, 66, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born April 30, 1953, in Somerville, Tenn. He had worked at Allen Canning Co. and for the Fort Smith School District.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Walls.
He is survived by his wife, Jewell Walls of the home; a daughter, Teresa Stansbury and husband Dale of Fort Smith; two sons, Tommy Walls and wife Debbie of Alma and Chris Walls and wife Mary of Fort Smith; a stepson, Tommy Robinson of Van Buren; his mother, Fannie Walls of Alma; four sisters, Dorothy Carter and husband Jerry of Alma, Ann Watkins and husband Don of Alma, Susie Mitchell and husband David of Neosho, Mo., and Mary Delaney and husband Anthony of Mandan, N.D.; three brothers, Bobby Walls and wife Debbie of Alma, David Walls and wife Karen of Van Buren and Ronald Walls of Alma; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with cremation to follow, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -