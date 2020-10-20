Jerry Ward
Jerry Faye Ward, 86 of Pocola, passed away Oct. 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born July 31, 1934, in Checotah, Okla., to Jennie (Maples) Tankersley and Marvin Oren Tankersley.
Jerry graduated from Pocola High School and worked many places throughout her career. After devoting years to Spiro State Bank, she retired on July 31, 1999. She loved helping others, being a second mom to many and simply being known as "Memaw" to her grandchildren and those closest to her.
She spent much of her time reading, walking miles a day, crocheting, couponing and making many trips to Homeland to find the best deals. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Her family always received banana nut bread and sausage rolls weekly. She loved running her "grocery store" from her spare bedroom, where her family and friends could shop for all their needs. She would often let her grandchildren pick whatever they wanted or needed, free of charge.
She loved her girls, grandchildren and great-grandchildren beyond words. She most enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas with the girls from the bank and Target popcorn. She was loved by many and most known for her selflessness and generosity. Although she is no longer with us, she will always remain in our hearts.
Jerry was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers, Alfred, Bud, Oren, Ray, Roy and Marvin Jr.
Survivors include two daughters, Terry Yarbery of Panama and Sharon Steele and husband Rocky of Pocola; a sister, Joyce Minks of Pocola; two brothers, Wayne Tankersley of Pocola and Paul Minor Tankersley of Cameron; four grandchildren, Cassie Sharum and husband Greg of Greenwood, Patrick Steele and wife Annete of Pocola, Shiloh Yarbery of Panama and Shelby Rose and husband Eric of Pocola; six great-grandchildren, Mason and Dawson Steele, Eli and Alli Sharum, Tinsley Rose and Carter Robbins; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and loved ones.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro. There will be no restrictions for those attending the service, but masks are encouraged.
