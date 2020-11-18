1/1
Jerry Ward
Jerry Wayne Ward, 76, of Waldron departed this life on Nov. 17, 2020. He was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Mena to William Aaron Ward and Altha Bonnie Coleman Ward.
He attended high school in Acorn and received his bachelor's and master's degrees in education at Henderson State University. He was a social studies and history teacher for a number of years in Texarkana, Van Buren and Waldron.
Jerry loved his family and friends. For many years he enjoyed woodworking, building grandfather clocks and tinkering around his property. Whenever someone stopped by to visit or chat with him on the phone, they could always hear reruns of "Gunsmoke" playing in the background.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his foster parents, Elmer Rainwater and Lillian Juanita Rainwater; a sister, Betty June Ward; and three brothers, Ray, Gene and Gary Ward.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Paula Shuck Ward; a daughter, Tonya Ward Davis and husband Jeremy of Pelsor; a son, Anthony Ward of Waldron; a foster brother, Randy Rainwater of Mena; a sister, Linda Bynum of Monroe, La.; and several nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his little buddy, Chief, who faithfully stayed at his side the past few years.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Jewel officiating. Burial will follow at Pilot Prairie Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Keith Beyard, Mike Faber, Jerry Shuck, Jason Smith, Daniel Stewart and Devin Ward.
Honorary pallbearers are Randy Rainwater, Kenneth Ward, Charlie Riddle, Bill Yates, Paul Salmon and George Crump.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
