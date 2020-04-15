|
Jerry Watie
Jerry Lee Watie, 71, of Muldrow died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Buffington Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by wife, Emily; three daughters, Shawna Selia, Emily Muncie and Hollie Watie; two sons, Marty Campbell and Jerry Watie Jr. of Muldrow; his stepfather, Curtis Bias; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2020