Jerry Womack Sr.
Jerry Del Womack Sr., 52, of Alma died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Van Buren.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by a daughter, Nikki Womack of Fort Smith; three sons, Jerry and Jon Womack, both of Fort Smith, and Bruce Womack of Hartman; his mother, Mary Hames-Hunter of Alma; his stepmother, Brenda Womack; three sisters, Misty Stone of Vilonia, Laura Harrison of Fort Smith and Gloria Martin of Van Buren; and five grandchildren.
Visitation only will be Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 24, 2019
