Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Barrett

Send Flowers
Jesse Barrett Obituary
Jesse Barrett
Jesse Wayne Barrett, 58, of Brent, Okla., died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Gans.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Brent Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah of the home; a daughter, Crystal Hancock; three sons, Josh Barret and Alvin, Michael and D.J. Medlin; his parents, Wanda and James Barrett; a sister, Lisa Romero; and eight grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -