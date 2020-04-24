|
Jesse Barrett
Jesse Wayne Barrett, 58, of Brent, Okla., died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Gans.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Brent Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah of the home; a daughter, Crystal Hancock; three sons, Josh Barret and Alvin, Michael and D.J. Medlin; his parents, Wanda and James Barrett; a sister, Lisa Romero; and eight grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
