|
|
Jesse Brooks
Jesse Brooks, 71, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Fayetteville. He was born Jan. 5, 1948, in Mulberry. He was an Air Force veteran.
He is survived by Patrice St. Germain (you know); one daughter, Amber and husband Cory Kent; one son, Jay Brooks; five grandchildren, Brady, Cody and Beckham Brooks and Callie Jo and Brooks Kent; and two sisters, Barbara Collins and Jayne Tarkington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Norma Brooks Greenwood; and his brother, Merle Brooks.
He was a funny guy with a quick wit who was the first person, and the last, in the room to make a joke.
Funeral service officiated by the Rev. Doug Phillips will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Cory Kent, Jason Brooks, Keith Brooks, Larry McCain, Jim Wright and Dan Bearden.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 9, 2019