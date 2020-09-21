1/1
Jesse Elmore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Elmore
Jesse Elmore, 28, of Van Buren passed away Sept. 17, 2020, at Mercy Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandma, Hazel King; and his grandma and grandpa, Joyce and Kenneth Tankersley.
He is survived by his wife, Haley Elmore; a son, Waylon Elmore; his mother and stepfather, Rose and Mike Harris; his father, Randall Elmore; a brother, Harley Elmore; a sister, Staci Sommers and her husband Jerry; and two nephews, Dylan and Carsyn Summers. He will be forever missed.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Dawson Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved