Jesse Elmore

Jesse Elmore, 28, of Van Buren passed away Sept. 17, 2020, at Mercy Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandma, Hazel King; and his grandma and grandpa, Joyce and Kenneth Tankersley.

He is survived by his wife, Haley Elmore; a son, Waylon Elmore; his mother and stepfather, Rose and Mike Harris; his father, Randall Elmore; a brother, Harley Elmore; a sister, Staci Sommers and her husband Jerry; and two nephews, Dylan and Carsyn Summers. He will be forever missed.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Dawson Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.



