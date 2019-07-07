Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Francis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Francis Obituary
Jesse Francis
Jesse Lee Francis, 82, of Greenwood passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was retired from Coleman Co.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Lovelace Cemetery.
Viewing will be 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.
Jesse is survived by several children, nieces and nephews; his devoted nephew, Allen Spradley of Greenwood; two sisters, Joyce Spradley of Greenwood and Carolyn Wollard of Kansas City, Kan.; and several grandchildren.
To sign an his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now