|
|
Jesse Francis
Jesse Lee Francis, 82, of Greenwood passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was retired from Coleman Co.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel with interment at Lovelace Cemetery.
Viewing will be 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.
Jesse is survived by several children, nieces and nephews; his devoted nephew, Allen Spradley of Greenwood; two sisters, Joyce Spradley of Greenwood and Carolyn Wollard of Kansas City, Kan.; and several grandchildren.
To sign an his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on July 8, 2019