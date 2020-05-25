|
|
Jesse Henry Jr.
Jesse Lee Henry Jr. of Arkoma passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at the age of 81. Jesse, affectionately known by many as "Sonny," was born Dec. 1, 1938, in Fort Smith to J.L. "Jake" and Rena Henry. He spent his childhood and teenage years showing cattle as a part of 4-H and Future Farmers of America. He graduated from Spiro High School in 1957 and married Glenda Coleman on Jan. 21, 1961. They resided in Arkoma most of their lives and had two children, Tammy and Hayden. Jesse spent his career farming and raising cattle.
Following high school, Jesse spent some time at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton before joining the Air Guard. He attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio and was later stationed in Fort Smith. In 1973, Jesse was elected to the Arkoma School Board, serving more than 45 years with the district. He was a valued contributor to Arkoma Public Schools, as well as a volunteer firefighter in Arkoma for many decades. Jesse was also an active Mason.
Jesse spent much of his free time in the deer woods hunting. He always enjoyed rodeos, horses, Westerns, and a good pair of boots. He was hard-working and determined, a devoted husband, a loving father and a bigger-than-life Papa to his three granddaughters, who will always remember tagging along to feed the cows and drink Dr. Pepper with him. He was a lifelong friend to so many.
Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda, and his parents.
He is survived by two children, Tammy Weatherford and husband David and Hayden Henry and wife JerriKay, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and three granddaughters, Aubrey Weatherford, Tara Bevill and husband Brandon and Jordan Henry.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28 at Singleton Elementary School Gymnasium, 622 Cook Ave., Arkoma. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Noral Stamps, Joe Herbert, Larry Reed, Loyd McBride, Jesse Johnson and Ed Nord.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arkoma Public Schools, P.O. Box 349, Arkoma, OK 74901.
To sign his online guestbook, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on May 27, 2020