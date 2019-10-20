Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Jesse Spearman Obituary
Jesse Spearman
Jesse Spearman, 78, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home. He was a retired mechanic from Whirlpool and an Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Jean Spearman; his parents, M.E. "Bud" and Eva Spearman; and a brother, Jack Spearman.
Jesse is survived by a brother, Kenneth Spearman of Cookson, Okla.; and a sister, Lynda King of Eufaula, Okla.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Excelsior Baptist Church with interment at Stroud Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 21, 2019
