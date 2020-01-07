|
Jessi Bradley
Jessi Cabri Bradley, 23, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was a 2014 graduate of Northside High School.
Jessi loved deeply, laughed loudly and cared abundantly. Her very presence was a light for so many, particularly her family. She had a heart of gold and it is this loving heart and the beautiful memories of her that will never be forgotten.
Sometimes sassy and petulant, that was part of her charm. It broke so many hearts to lose Jessi, but she did not go alone. A part of all who knew and loved Jessi, went with her the day God called her home.
She is survived by her mother, Sherri Boze of Fort Smith; her father, Adam Bradley of Fort Smith; three sisters, Hannah Harmon, Ryneka Church and Kamiyah Giddens, all of Fort Smith; her maternal grandparents, Kathey and Mike Boze; her paternal grandmother, Cindy Barnett; her aunt, Jill Bradley; her uncles, Aaron Bradley and his wife Heather, John Bradley and Patrick Boze; two nieces, Audrey and Eva Harmon; and a nephew, Joshua Harmon Jr.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Jessi Bradley Memorial Fund at First National Bank.
