Jessica and Jarrett Thomas
Jessica Elaine Thomas, 35, of Booneville passed from this life April 2, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born March 25, 1984, in Fort Smith. She was a registered nurse at Mercy Orthopedic Hospital in Fort Smith. She loved helping coach her daughter's softball team, hunting, fishing and going to local festivals and events, but most of all caring for people and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Anderson; maternal grandfather, Robert Wolski; and paternal grandfather, Aron Anderson.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Booneville.
She is survived by her husband, Shane Thomas of the home; one daughter, Kyra Brooks of the home; one brother, Chris Anderson (Jessica) of Booneville; mother, Roberta Anderson-Shafer (Dan) of Warsaw, Ind.; maternal grandmother, Darlene Wolski (Jerry) of Booneville; paternal grandmother, Marjorie Anderson of Booneville; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Infant Jarrett Robert Jessie Thomas, of Booneville, was born March 31, 2019, in Booneville to Shane and Jessica Thomas. He passed from this life April 9, 2019, in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his father, Shane Thomas of the home; one sister, Kyra Brooks of the home; maternal grandmother, Roberta Anderson-Shafer and stepgrandfather Dan of Warsaw; paternal grandparents, Wayne, Sandra and Thomas of Driggs; maternal great-grandmother, Darlene Wolski (Jerry) of Booneville; paternal great-grandmother, Marjorie Anderson of Booneville; paternal great-grandmother, Laverne Thomas of Bogota, Texas; and several other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Joe Wolski, Kevin Lunningham, Stoney Thomas, Chris Thomas, Ben Anderson, Tony Sheppard, Steve Canada and Chris Anderson.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 12, 2019