Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica Lee

Send Flowers
Jessica Lee Obituary
Jessica Lee
Jessica Ann Lee, 39, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at her home.
Family-led memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy; two sons, Cordale and Logan Lee, both of the home; two sisters, Delana Borland of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Shawna Foster of Bonanza; and a brother, Ira Wilkerson of Bonanza.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.