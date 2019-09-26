|
Jessica Lee
Jessica Ann Lee, 39, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at her home.
Family-led memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy; two sons, Cordale and Logan Lee, both of the home; two sisters, Delana Borland of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Shawna Foster of Bonanza; and a brother, Ira Wilkerson of Bonanza.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 27, 2019