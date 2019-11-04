Home

Jessie Earl Branham Jr., 86, formerly of Sallisaw, died Oct. 26, 2019, in Riverdale, Utah.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Sharon Philpot of Sallisaw; four daughters, Lynn Daggs and Lisa Barnhill , both of Sallisaw, Lea Ann Rodriquez of Riverdale and Lori Duke of Bonneville; two sons, James Branham of Miami, Okla., and David Branham of Shawnee, Okla.; a sister, Lena Harl of Sallisaw; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 5, 2019
