Jessie Branscum
Jessie Branscum, 88, of Poteau passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Fort Smith. Jessie was born Aug. 5, 1930, in Shawmut to Otis and Cora (Wright) Cox. Jessie was raised in a small country home in Shawmut. Jessie was eight years old when her mother passed away. She had a hard but fulfilling childhood, helping her family survive through The Great Depression with whatever opportunities came along in the Ozark hills, which included traveling to the fields to pick apples, tomatoes or whatever was in season for an itinerant picker.
Jessie met her first husband, Floyd Butler in McAlester, Okla., while working at a sanatorium. They married Nov. 22, 1948, and were married 23 years until his death. Family was most important in her life. She looked forward to the Cox family reunion in Murfreesboro every year. She was very close to her brothers and sisters. She believed God and family came first. Jessie married her second husband, Albert Branscum, on Jan. 3, 1973, and was again married 23 years until his death in 1996. Albert and Jessie moved back to Poteau from Tahlequah, Okla., in the '70s to retire. They loved the Poteau and Fanshawe area of Oklahoma. They enjoyed the wonderful, distant view of Cavanal Hill from their home; the view was always framed with the variety of beautiful flowers that Jessie loved to grow. She was always happy to share cuttings and growing tips. Jessie was a full time homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed planning and preparing food for her family and friends.
Jessie was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Flora Cox; husbands, Floyd Butler and Albert Branscum; and brothers, Bernis Cox and Roy Cox.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Butler; grandson, Kalib Butler; brother, Basel Cox; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and John Pike; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with the Rev. Phil McGehee officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.
The family will be at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Friday to visit with family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on June 13, 2019