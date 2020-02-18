|
|
|
Jessie Calloway
Jessie Mae Calloway, 86, of Sallisaw died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Jones; two sons, Marty and Gary Calloway; a stepdaughter, Kathy Franklin; a sister, Margaret Deese; five grandchildren: and six great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 19, 2020