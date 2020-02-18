Home

POWERED BY

Services
Agent Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4414
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Calloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Calloway

Send Flowers
Jessie Calloway Obituary
Jessie Calloway
Jessie Mae Calloway, 86, of Sallisaw died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Jones; two sons, Marty and Gary Calloway; a stepdaughter, Kathy Franklin; a sister, Margaret Deese; five grandchildren: and six great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -