Jessie Duggar

Jessie Lee Duggar, 83, of Delaware died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Russellville.

Gravesides service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Elizabeth Hall Cemetery in New Blaine, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.

He is survived by a daughter, Diana Rice; three sons, Jerry, Michael and Steven Duggar; two sisters, Lorene Moore and Louise May; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



