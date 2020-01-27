|
|
Jessie Garrison III
Clay Garrison, 61, of Fort Smith passed away Jan. 25, 2020. He was born Feb. 17, 1958, in Fort Smith to Jessie Clayton Garrison Jr. and Dorothy Edwards Garrison. Clay worked for the City of Fort Smith for several years. He loved to ride motorcycles and spend time with his beloved dogs.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Garrison of Fort Smith; a brother, James Garrison and wife Rachael of Fort Smith; a nephew, Jason Jones of Fort Smith; a niece, Amanda Marr of Fort Smith; and several great-nephews and -nieces.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 28, 2020