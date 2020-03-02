Home

Jessie Lane

Jessie Lane Obituary
Jessie Lane
Jessie Lane, 45, of Fort Smith died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow.
She is survived by two daughters, LaQuila and Erminia Lane, both of Fort Smith; two sons, Jeff and Ervan Ware, both of Fort Smith; six sisters, Monique and Monica Ware, Angelic Farley, Amber Mithlo, Libby Parker and Randi Mammedaty; six brothers, Jericho and Dustin Ware, Scotty Pewo, Sky and Daniel Mammedaty and Jasper Mithlo; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 3, 2020
