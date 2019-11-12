|
Jessie Olivo
Jessie Olivo, 83, of Alix died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Fort Smith.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
He is survived by four daughters, Mary Olivo of Wharton, Teresa Amayh of Houston, Mary Ann Olivo of Angleton, Texas, and Rosemary Olivo of New Coney, Texas; two sons, Robert Olivo Sr. of Alix and Richard Olivo of Katy, Texas; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 13, 2019