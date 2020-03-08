Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Evans Chapel of Memories
Poteau, OK
1921 - 2020
Jessie Pittman Obituary
Jessie Pittman
Jessie Morris Pittman, 98, of Hackett, formerly of Cameron, passed away Thursday, March 6, 2020, in Fort Smith. Jessie was born June 21, 1921, in Hackett to Jess Columbus and Mary Mahala (Roberts) Gibson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Floyd Morris and Tom Pittman; three sons, Johnnie, Floyd Ray and Ervin Dean Morris; three sisters; and two brothers.
Survivors include a son, Dennis Morris; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; Tom's sons, Tom and Bill Pittman; a sister, Lillie Robbins; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with interment to follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under th direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Morris, Jimmy Morris, Will Pittman, John David Pittman, Eric Siddons and Austin Siddons.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons.
Online guestbook is available at www.evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 9, 2020
