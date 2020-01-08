|
|
|
Jessie Ross
Jessie Mae Ross, 92, formerly of Muldrow, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Irving, Texas.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Maple Cemetery in Muldrow.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Tibey of Hiltonhead Island, S.C.; a son, Garry Ross of Irving; a sister, Alice May of Lexington, N.C.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020