Agent Funeral Home
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK 74948
(918) 427-5221
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Noah's Event Center
6101 E. Campus Circle Dr
Irving, TX
Jessie Ross Obituary
Jessie Ross
Jessie Mae Ross, 92, formerly of Muldrow, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Irving, Texas.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Maple Cemetery in Muldrow.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Tibey of Hiltonhead Island, S.C.; a son, Garry Ross of Irving; a sister, Alice May of Lexington, N.C.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020
